Texas bill to limit transgender athletes' participation in sports passes Senate committee

The bill will now head to the full Texas Senate floor.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas bill to require transgender athletes to compete only in sports that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate passed out of the Senate's Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday without amendments.

The bill, SB3, passed 6-3 along party lines, with Republicans supporting the measure. It will now head to the full Texas Senate floor.

State Sen. Cesar Blanco (D-El Paso) said he voted against the measure passing committee, saying, “Our laws should fix real problems facing Texas children, not made-up ones.”

Blanco cited a Trevor Project study that found 75% of LGBTQ youth faced discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Meanwhile State Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock), vice chair of the committee, argued for the bill, saying, “What if a boy decided that day he was a girl, just to get a nefarious advantage?”

The public hearing on Tuesday was met with protest outside the Senate chamber from members of Equality Texas. At the hearing, 10 testified in favor of the bill, while 89 opposed the bill.

This is the fourth time the chamber has taken up the measure this year.

Numerous bills targeting transgender Texans were introduced during this year’s regular legislative session but failed to make it to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Those bills included legislation to restrict transgender student athletes’ participation in school sports and legislation to ban doctors from offering gender-affirming medical care.

Abbott has made limiting transgender student athletes’ participation in sports a priority in all three special sessions he’s called since May, but it failed to pass during the first two special sessions. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said the bill is a personal priority for the third special session that started on Monday.