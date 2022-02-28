After a 'racially insensitive' comment, the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats come together

A conference was held to 'stand together' against a statement made by now-former State Executive Democratic Committee Senate District 1 Committeewoman Nancy Nichols.

TYLER, Texas — A group gathered in Tyler on Saturday morning to stand together in unity after a Democratic committee member resigned the previous day after drawing criticism for a “racially insensitive” comment.

The Texas Coalition of Black Democrats, based out of Houston, held a press conference in Tyler to condemn a statement made by now-former State Executive Democratic Committee Senate District 1 Committeewoman Nancy Nichols.

Nichols resigned on Friday after a group of Democratic leaders called for her to voluntarily leave her post. The efforts for Nichols to step down followed a statement she made during a virtual Texas County Chairs Association meeting on Feb. 8.