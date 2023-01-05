North Texas congressman Colin Allred to run against incumbent Ted Cruz for US Senate seat, sources say

The Democrat would face an uphill battle against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

DALLAS — North Texas congressman Colin Allred is expected to announce a bid for the U.S. Senate possibly as soon as this week, sources tell WFAA.

The Dallas Democrat has been laying the groundwork for the 2024 campaign for months, including calls to potential donors, according to sources.

When asked for a response, a spokesperson for his office said “no comment.”

Allred faces an uphill battle to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who’s held the seat since 2013.

While known as a lawmaker who works across the aisle, Allred has little name recognition in Texas outside of Dallas.

The Dallas Hillcrest High School graduate played college football at Baylor University before playing five seasons in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans.

After an injury ended his playing career, Allred became a civil rights attorney before he was first elected to Congress in 2018, beating long-time incumbent Republican Pete Sessions in District 32.

Allred is currently in his third term in Congress.