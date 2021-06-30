Texas Democratic leaders call on Legislature 'to focus on real issues' as Gov. Abbott visits border with former President Trump

Democratic candidate for Texas Lt. Gov. Mike Collier and Austin Mayor Steve Adler are among the Democrats set to hold a press conference Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Democratic leaders are responding to Gov. Greg Abbott’s visit to the Texas-Mexico border with former President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Democratic candidate for Texas Lt. Gov. Mike Collier and Austin Mayor Steve Adler are among the Democrats set to hold a press conference criticizing Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and the Texas Legislature "for failing to focus on the real issues facing Texans like fixing our damn grid," according to a press release from Collier's office.

The Democrats are urging state leaders to focus on "issues that actually matter," including the state’s energy grid, during a special session Abbott called starting July 8. The group is also admonishing the border visit as a "political stunt."

It is still unclear what items will be discussed during the upcoming special session, but last month, Abbott said that lawmakers would discuss election and bail reform bills in a special session at some point in 2021. This came after House Democrats blocked the passage of Senate Bill 7, a voter access bill, by walking out of the chamber.

Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Jamarr Brown and state representatives Celia Israel (D-Austin) and John Bucy (D-Austin) are also set to attend the press conference Wednesday. It will take place on the south steps of the Texas Capitol around 2 p.m.