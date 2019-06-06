AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has signed three bills that aim to improve school safety, increase security efforts and provide better mental health resources to Texas students.

Abbott hosted a bill signing ceremony Thursday morning alongside members of the Texas Legislature at the Texas State Capitol.

Here's a look at the bills he signed:

Senate Bill 11: Authored by state senator Larry Taylor, it requires each school district in Texas to form a school safety and security team. All teachers, including substitutes, must receive safety training and have access to a device to contact first responders. It establishes a statewide building standard for schools across the state that prioritize safety, and it requires districts to notify parents when a threat is received. The bill also establishes the Texas Child Mental Health Consortium to improve mental health care access to children.

House Bill 18: This bill will increase mental health training for educators and other school professionals so they can aid in early identification and intervention. It will also improve access to mental and behavioral health services through school-based mental health centers and help with the hiring of mental health professionals.

House Bill 1387: The bill would remove the cap on the number of school marshals that may be appointed per campus. Marshals are the individuals who are trained school employees that can carry guns on campus.

