SAN ANTONIO — Rafe Corley, works at Mission Reach Range & Academy, is accustomed to teaching folks how to shoot, but on Tuesday he was leading a lesson in law.

"Concealed handgun licenses have been around for a very long time with no changes," Corley said. "I think it purely states different ways and where you can carry."

Corley is talking about a new bill that could impact people who legally own guns in Texas. The legislation, which passed in the Senate in a 16-15 vote, would let gunowners carry their firearms – open or concealed – the week following a declaration of disaster. That's roughly 35 percent of Texans.

If signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, the law will take effect Sept. 1.

"People are looking more and more to protect themselves," Corley said. "They're making sure they're abiding by the law, and taking the appropriate step to make sure the law is changing with them as well."

There were six declared disasters in Texas in 2018. Firearms had to stay at home during those emergencies, where they were vulnerable to looters. People who disregarded the state's concealed carry law faced thousands of dollars in fines and, in some cases, a felony charge if they brought the weapon on certain premises.

"Once there's that lack of law enforcement in the area, which happens with these disasters, they decide to break the law," Corley said. "It's about people wanting to feel empowered, wanting to protect themselves."

The bill's critics say that pursuit of empowerment may give police and first responders more things to worry about during an already-hectic time.

Should the legislation pass, gunowners won't have completely uninhibited free reign. Private business-owners would get the final say on their property.

"I think it will be the same flow. Just that little tweak of when they can't and can carry," Corley said.