Texas lawmakers file bills related to abortion rights

A group of Democrats have filed a bill that would allow women to get an abortion if the pregnancy is the result of sexual assault.

AUSTIN, Texas — The 88th Texas legislative session starts in January.

Monday, Nov. 14, was the first day Texas lawmakers and legislators-elect could file bills ahead of the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 bills have already been filed.

KVUE is taking a look at some of the policies lawmakers want to pass. This time, we're looking into bills related to abortion.

Currently, nearly all abortions are illegal in Texas. Several Republican lawmakers have now said they will consider allowing abortions in cases of rape and incest.

Senate Bill 122, filed by Houston Democrat Carol Alvarado and seven other Democrats – including Austin's State Sen. Sarah Eckhardt – would allow women to get an abortion if the pregnancy is the result of sexual assault. The bill also specifically states that there cannot be a requirement of a police report, forensic evidence or prosecution for the assaults in order for a woman to be eligible.

Eckhardt and fourth other Democrats also filed Senate Bill 227 to repeal all laws prohibiting abortion. In other words, to make it legal.

Meanwhile, State Rep. Candy Noble, a Republican from Lucas, Texas, filed House Bill 61 to prohibit cities and counties from using tax dollars to provide logistical support to women leaving the state to get an abortion. That also includes banning cities and counties from giving money to organizations that provide those services.

It's a long road for a bill to become law, and that journey begins when the session convenes on Jan. 10. Read about some of the other bills that have already been filed.

