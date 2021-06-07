One day before the special session is scheduled to start, the governor released the agenda for lawmakers.

AUSTIN, Texas — One day before the special session of the 87th Texas Legislature, Gov. Greg Abbott has released the agenda.

KVUE previously reported that Abbott had come under a bit of scrutiny for announcing the date of the session but not releasing the call – the list of topics lawmakers can pass bills on – because lawmakers can only pass bills on the call.

Starting at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, lawmakers will meet about the following items:

Legislation to reform the bail system in Texas

Legislation to "strengthen the integrity of elections in Texas." The governor supported a group of bills in the regular session that he says will enhance "election integrity." But critics say the bills suppress voters

Legislation that addresses the censorship of social media companies

Legislation "providing appropriations to the Legislature and legislative agencies in Article X of the General Appropriations Act"

Legislation that requires schools to provide education to middle schoolers and high schoolers about dating violence, domestic violence and child abuse, "but that recognizes the right of parents to opt their children out of the instruction"

Legislation identical to that of Senate Bill 29 in the regular session, which bars students from competing in UIL competitions designated for the sex opposite of the students' sex at birth

Legislation that "prohibits people from providing abortion-inducing drugs by mail or delivery service, strengthens the laws applicable to the reporting of abortions and abortion complication, and ensures that no abortion-inducing drugs are provided unless there is voluntary and informed consent"

Legislation "relating to a 'thirteenth check' or one-time supplemental payment of benefits under the Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Legislation concerning critical race theory

Legislation providing appropriations from additional available general revenue for property tax relief, enhanced protection of children in Texas' foster care system and to better safeguard the state from potential cybersecurity threats

Other topics may be submitted by the governor after the session convenes, the agenda said.