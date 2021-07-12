Former Bush Strategist Matthew Dowd drops campaign for Texas lieutenant governor

Dowd cited a need for “greater diversity” in politics in his announcement Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Matthew Dowd is ending his campaign for Texas lieutenant governor. The former chief strategist for George W. Bush announced the decision on Tuesday.

In a statement, Dowd said he does “not want to be the one who stands in the way of the greater diversity we need in politics.” He was running as a Democrat.

Currently, Texas State Rep. Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier are also running as Democrats. Dowd said a “diverse field is emerging” for the primary.

Dowd originally announced his campaign in September. In his video announcement, he said current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick “does not believe in the common good.”

Patrick is running for re-election as a Republican. In his statement, Dowd said he will work to help defeat Patrick in the upcoming 2022 election.

Important news. I am ending my campaign for Lt. Governor of Texas. Now that the race is emerging in a more diverse way, I have made the decision from a place of integrity to step back. see attached release. pic.twitter.com/SOl8ZJJFnz — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) December 7, 2021

“I am not dropping out of politics,” Dowd said in a statement. “I will continue to speak out on democracy and help elect servant leaders with common sense and common decency who believe in the common good, up and down the ballot, Texas and across the nation.”

Dowd said he is going to turn his campaign candidate committee into a vehicle for supporting those who “serve the public with integrity.” He said he would provide more details on his next steps in 2022.