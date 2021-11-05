x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Politics

Texas AG Ken Paxton sues Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccination rules for big businesses

Just last week, the AG filed a separate lawsuit over vaccination rules for federal contractors.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and "several allied states and companies" have sued the Biden administration over new federal COVID-19 vaccine rules for big businesses.

The new federal rules require big businesses to mandate vaccination among their employees by Jan. 4, or require regular testing. The rules preempt state and local laws, including Gov. Greg Abbott's statewide ban on vaccine mandates. 

“The Biden Administration’s new vaccine mandate on private businesses is a breathtaking abuse of federal power,” Paxton said in a written statement. "OSHA has only limited power and specific responsibilities. This latest move goes way outside those bounds. This ‘standard’ is flatly unconstitutional. Bottom line: Biden’s new mandate is bad policy and bad law, and I’m asking the Court to strike it down."

Related Articles

Paxton filed the State's Petition for Review directly with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. His office said he will soon follow up with a Motion for Stay. Read the full Petition for Review.

This latest action by the AG's office comes one week after Paxton sued the Biden administration in an effort to stop mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for federal contractor workers. That lawsuit came the day after Paxton and 20 other states' attorneys general sent the Biden administration a joint letter challenging that mandate.  

WATCH: Internal investigation clears Paxton in abuse of power allegations

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

City warns of curbside collection delays due to Austin Resource Recovery vehicle issues

How critical race theory laws are impacting Texas schools

APD: 19-year-old dies after being shot at southwest Austin mobile home park

Man found dead in stairwell of North Austin apartment complex

In Other News

DOJ conducting cyber crackdown