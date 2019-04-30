AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Senate passed SB 63 Monday aimed at increasing security at schools in the state.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Larry Taylor (R-Friendswood), comes a year after 10 people, eight students and two teachers, were killed at Santa Fe High School.

Following the tragedy, the State of Texas held a series of hearings to determine the best strategy in securing the state's schools.

Specifically, the bill provides the following:

The Texas Education Agency will be required to ensure building standards provide a safe and secure environment for students and staff

The bill offers loan repayment assistance for counselors and licensed specialists on school psychology

All teachers, including substitutes, will receive safety training, have access to a phone or another electronic devide to quickly contact first responders in emergency situations

Mental health authorities must employ a non physician mental health profession to be a resource to districts and provide training to district staff

Schools must adopt a multi-hazard emergency operation plan and appoint a school safety committee

Schools must establish Safe and Supportive Care teams

Training for teachers and other personnel on engaging with students coping with past trauma

"We know that we cannot prevent every tragedy, and there is no 'one size fits all' solution for strengthening school security," Sen. Taylor said. "SB 11 provides the framework to empower school districts to do what's best for them and their students."

On Monday, the Texas State House passed a similar school safety bill.

