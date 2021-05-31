Texas legislature adjourns with unfilled chairs and unfinished business presaging a special session

A late-night Democratic walkout over an election bill led Gov. Abbott to promise a return of state lawmakers to Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Legislature is all done. For now.

A legislative session full of high-profile bills and late-night debates is over, but our State Representatives and Senators will likely be back in Austin soon.

The legislature adjourned sine die on Monday. The 87th Regular Session began with optimism on both side, as most do. It ended with a form of political revolt rarely seen in Texas.

“There’s only so much we can take," State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer (D-San Antonio) said late Sunday night after the final day of deliberations. “It’s all along been said in this environment, in this Capitol, is that when it comes to our rights, particularly the right to vote, we will not participate in our own demise.”

House Democrats chose to walk out en masse Sunday to ensure there would be no quorum and to kill Senate Bill 7, a bill that would have restricted how and when people could vote and make it harder to get an absentee ballot.

That was not that only high-profile bill that failed this session. There is no Medicaid expansion, no casinos or sports gambling, and no new limits on the governor’s powers during an emergency.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick asked Governor Greg Abbott to call a special session because three of his priority bill failed – Senate Bill 10 (stop local governments from hiring lobbyists), Senate Bill 12 (punish social media companies for banning users based on politics), and Senate Bill 29 (restricting how transgender student-athletes compete).

Gov. Abbott called that “goofy” when asked by a reporter last week. He faulted Patrick for asking about a special session before the regular session had ended. Abbott, though, said after the legislature adjourned that he plans to call a special session to deal with election reform and bail reform, two of his emergency items that were left unresolved.

So what did the legislature do? Among other things, It passed new rules to protect and regulate the electric grid; it extended Medicaid access for new mothers; it capped the price of insulin; it allowed gun owners to carry handguns in public; it passed parts of the George Floyd Act; it approved liability protection for businesses related to COVID-19; it added COVID-19 to the list of covered line of duty conditions for first responders; and it banned most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is often at six weeks.

But as the session concluded Monday afternoon, the focus remained on the unfilled seats and unfinished business.