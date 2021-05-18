Tyler lawyer announces run for 241st District Court judge seat

Debby Gunter, who has practiced law in Tyler for over two decades with experience in both state and federal court, announced her candidacy on Tuesday.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler lawyer is the first person to announce their candidacy for the 241st District Court judge seat race in 2022.

Debby Gunter, who has practiced law in Tyler for over two decades with experience in both state and federal court, announced her candidacy on Tuesday. She is running as a Republican candidate for the seat.

Judge Jack Skeen Jr., who has served as judge in the 241st Judicial District in Smith County since 2003, announced in April that he will not seek reelection in 2022 after reached the constitutional age limit of 75 this past March.

