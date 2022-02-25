'It's hard to watch it being destroyed' | Tyler missionaries reflect on time in Ukraine amid war

Tyler residents Chris and Christy Hill were planning to serve in Ukraine in March.

TYLER, Texas — As hysteria sweeps across Ukraine, President Joe Biden says this war was months in the making.

“Putin declared his war," President Biden said. "Within moments, missile strikes began to fall on historic cities across Ukraine."

He said then came the air raids, followed by tanks and 175,000 Russian troops rolling in.

Chris Hill, co-executive director for the Program for Humanitarian Aid that serves in Ukraine, felt emotional watching the war progress.

“It hurts to watch," Chris said. "We were supposed to be heading back to Ukraine late next week and of course, that's not happening."

Chris' wife, Christy, said their team on the ground hears bombings from outside their windows. One of their staff members lives in Kyiv with her husband and 1-year-old son.

"We just talked to them. And they were in the process of getting ready to go to bed in their bathtub tonight,” Chris said.

Two staff members have been using their van to evacuate people to Poland and as of now, all of their crews are safe.

In the midst of all this chaos, their biggest question remains- why is this happening?

“It's just hard to watch a country you love on your news," Christy said. "It's hard watch it being destroyed.”