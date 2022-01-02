'It was fire everywhere. It was blood everywhere.' Ukrainian refugee remembers escape during 2014 Russian invasion

Tyler resident Olga Zapolsky says current conflict in Ukraine is a painful reminder of why she left.

TYLER, Texas — Olga Zapolsky can feel the tensions in Ukraine, her home country, 6,000 miles away in Tyler.

She says Russia lining Ukraine's border with 100,000 troops serves as a painful reminder of why she left.

“On the TV, on the news, it was fire everywhere," Olga said. "It was blood everywhere. So my husband and I decided this was the time when we just had to move from country and provide better future for our kids.”

When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2014, Olga's son was close to being caught in the crossfire.

“He was one block away from this place where 100 Ukrainians were killed by Russian soldiers.” she remembered.

She says Ukrainians continue to band together and lean on their support systems to make it through.

Missionaries like the Program for Humanitarian Aid (PHA) support Ukraine with prayer and service.

Co-executive directors Christy and Chris Hill have served in Ukraine since 2013.

“We serve orphans at risk in Ukraine," Christy said. "In Ukraine, the orphans leave the government run orphanage systems around the age 16. And without intervention, their lives, their lives are typically defined by some pretty scary words.”

They face circumstances like suicide, homicide, prostitution and prison life on top of concerns of a war breaking out.

For now, Christy said PHA's 7 ministry partners and network of volunteers on the ground keep their routines while staying aware of the changing political climate.

“Some of them have everything from a go bag ready if they needed to go farther west and Ukraine. And that made me to see family and friends, they have there,” Christy said.

Olga still has family in Ukraine unable to get out. She calls her grandmother every morning at 8 a.m., unsure if she’ll get to hear her voice. As the future is out of their control, she said they can only hope and pray for peace.