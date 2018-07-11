AUSTIN — The numbers are in for the U.S. Senate race and incumbent Ted Cruz (R) has defeated opponent Beto O’Rourke (D) in one of the most talked about races this midterm election, analysts say.

Polls throughout the past few months have shown Cruz with the lead. The closest margin between Cruz and O’Rourke came in September when polls were showing a 3-point lead for Cruz.

It has been a big deal to have such a close race where a Democrat has not won a U.S. Senate seat since 1988.

Prior to this race, Cruz won his Senate seat in the 2012 election, during the height of the Tea Party movement. He was a candidate for the Republican nomination for president in 2016 and proudly holds conservative views. Cruz also served as an Associate Deputy Attorney General at the U.S. Justice Department and was a former Domestic Policy Advisor to George W. Bush in his presidential campaign back in 2000.

While there were talks of a "blue wave" sweeping over Texas this year, voters turned out in favor of Cruz for the midterm elections to prove Texas is still a red state when it comes to the U.S. Senate.

O’Rourke had strong fundraising numbers early in the race with more than double the amount Cruz’s campaign was able to raise within the first three months of 2018, but Cruz still managed to pull off the victory.

