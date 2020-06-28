VP Mike Pence says BLM wants radical left agenda

Pence said he stands against racism and that George Floyd’s death was inexcusable, but that “all lives matter.”

Vice President Mike Pence says he doesn’t want to say “Black Lives Matter” because he doesn’t agree with what he believes is the political message behind it.

Pence told CBS on Sunday that he stands against racism and that George Floyd’s death was inexcusable, but that “all lives matter.”

He said he is opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement because he believes it is pressing for a radical left agenda.

He also says African American leaders have made clear to the Trump administration “they want law and order” and “peace in our streets.”

