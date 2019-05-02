AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will take center stage for his State of the State Address Tuesday.

Abbott expected to highlight issues such as property taxes and education during the address which is set to start at 11 a.m. in the House Chamber.

President Donald Trump is also expected to give a State of the Union Address Tuesday evening.