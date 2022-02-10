Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin

The free "Vote 'Em Out" rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making immigration safer and stricter gun control.

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson.

The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making immigration safer and stricter gun control.

A recent KVUE/Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll found Republican incumbent Greg Abbott leads O’Rourke by seven points (51 % to 44%) among likely voters. Among most likely (almost certain) voters, the lead grows to 10 points (53% to 43%).

Just 1% of voters in both categories (likely/most likely) says they’ll vote for Libertarian Mark Tippetts and Green Party candidate Delilah Barrios.

Abbott and O'Rourke faced off in the first and likely only gubernatorial debate on Friday in the Rio Grande Valley. The two candidates clashed over immigration, abortion and gun control ahead of the Nov. 8 elections.

Our VERIFY team fact-checked claims made by both candidates during Friday night’s debate.

The deadline to register to vote in Texas for the November election is on Oct. 11. If you’re unsure how to change or update your registration, we broke down everything you need to know in our voter registration guide.

