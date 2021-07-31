Willie Nelson to perform at rally concluding voting rights march to Texas State Capitol

The 27-mile "Selma to Montgomery-style" voting rights march started on Wednesday, July 28 in Georgetown.

AUSTIN, Texas — County music legend Willie Nelson is set to perform at the Texas State Capitol on Saturday for the conclusion of the "Selma to Montgomery-style" voting rights march.

The 27-mile march started on Wednesday, July 28, in Georgetown. Marchers met at the Texas AFL-CIO building in Austin at 9 a.m. on Saturday to finish the trek to the Capitol.

Luci Baines Johnson, younger daughter of President Lyndon B. Johnson and former First Lady Lady Bird Johnson, joined the group for the march to the Capitol. There, marchers began a rally at 10 a.m. where Nelson will perform.

Speakers included Luci Baines Johnson and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Luci Baines Johnson, daughter of Former President Lyndon B. Johnson, said her father would be proud of what they are doing. He signed the Voting Rights Act of 1965 almost 56 years ago. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/6tM1ZJ1FEr — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) July 31, 2021

Nelson issued the following statement before his performance:

“It is important that we ensure the right for EVERY American to vote and vote safely. Laws making it more difficult for people to vote are UnAmerican & are intended to punish poor people, people of color, the elderly & disabled…why? If you can’t win by playing the rules, then it’s you & your platform – not everyone else’s ability to vote.”

Now @BetoORourke is speaking. He says they cannot give up and need to push forward to fight for voting rights. @KVUE pic.twitter.com/3noiuaw5NA — Conner Board (@ConnerBoard) July 31, 2021

It comes as the majority of Texas House and Senate Democrats remain in Washington, D.C., to break quorum during the Legislature’s special session due to a controversial election reform bill.