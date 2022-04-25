Yale honors Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee with university's first Lifetime Achievement Award

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was honored at Yale over the weekend.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was honored at Yale University over the weekend.

Lee was the recipient of the university's first Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award highlighted Lee's journey from being part of the first class of women to ever attend Yale all the way to the halls of Congress.

The award was part of a ceremony in which the university celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Black cultural center.

The center was the first of its type in the Ivy League when it was established in the fall of 1969.