POLK COUNTY, Texas — Polk County has confirmed 6 new cases of COVID-19.
According to the Polk County Emergency Management, the cumulative COVID-19 case county is now 46.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
