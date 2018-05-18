A prayer gathering will be held Friday night at Austin's Colony Park following news of the tragic Santa Fe High School shooting that left 10 dead and 10 others injured.

Event organizer Justin Lopez is 2009 graduate of Santa Fe High School and announced the gathering through his Facebook page.

Lopez says he felt hopeless when he learned the news from friends and family members still living in the area but wants to support in any way he can.

That gathering will be held tonight, Friday May 18 at 6 p.m.

