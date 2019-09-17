VALLEY MILLS, Texas — Lily Mae Avant contracted a rare brain eating amoeba while swimming in the Brazos River earlier this month.
Avant's family said Lily started feeling sick on Sept. 8th, eventually being airlifted to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth. Lily died on Sept. 16th.
In a Facebook group focusing on Lily's Journey, a community member is organizing a prayer vigil and bubble release to honor her memory. The vigil will begin at 6:30 p.m. in Santa Fe Park in Valley Mills. At 7 p.m. attendees are asked to place little blue bows all over the town.
Channel Six News will be in attendance and hear how community members are honoring Lily's memory.
