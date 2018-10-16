HOUSTON - President Donald Trump is set to campaign in Houston next week with a MAGA rally.

The rally is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at NRG Arena.

President Trump plans to discuss his “America First” agenda and encourage Texans to vote “to protect and expand the GOP majorities in the House and Senate this November,” according to his campaign staff.

In August, President Trump tweeted his endorsement for Sen. Ted Cruz against Congressman Beto O’Rourke, saying, “I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement."

Donald Trump Jr. joined Sen. Cruz at campaign stops in Wichita Falls and Conroe earlier this month.

Doors for Monday’s rally open at 3:30 p.m. for general admission seating. For registration, tap/click here.

