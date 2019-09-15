HOUSTON — President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Houston next Sunday for an event with the Indian prime minister.

The White House said Trump will visit Houston and Wapakontea, Ohio, to highlight the partnerships between the United States and India, as well as Australia.

The White House expects the Houston event, “Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures,” to draw tens of thousands of people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will join Trump at the event.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia is expected to join Trump in Ohio for a tour of a new, Australian-owned manufacturing facility.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM