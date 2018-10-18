HOUSTON - President Donald Trump’s Monday rally in Houston has been moved from NRG Arena to Toyota Center.

Brad Parscale, Trump’s reelection campaign manager announced the move Thursday, saying the response for tickets to the rally “has been HUGE and unprecedented.”

Response for tickets to #MAGA rally #Houston Mon 10/22 has been HUGE and unprecedented! This will be an epic rally, so we’re moving to @ToyotaCenter. Want to make sure everyone coming knows the venue changed! — Brad Parscale (@parscale) October 18, 2018

In August, President Trump tweeted his endorsement for Sen. Ted Cruz against Congressman Beto O’Rourke, saying, “I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement."

Donald Trump Jr. joined Sen. Cruz at campaign stops in Wichita Falls and Conroe earlier this month.

The rally is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for general admission seating.

