TYLER, Texas — Throughout the United States, people are trying to make sense of the recent mass shootings carried out in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

Lawmakers are at odds as the public looks to them to help prevent mass shootings. However, licensed professional counselor Bobbie Burks says elected officials are not the only ones who can take action.

"Hatred has taken over in our country from many different sources and everybody's trying to blame one person or politics or whatever, we have to look at the human heart," Burks said. "Where do we stand as individuals? And if each one of us would take a look at where we stand on things, then perhaps we could do something about this problem that just seems to be getting worse.”

Burks says it’s important to recognize warning signs of someone who is in a state of mental distress.

"It's not always quote-unquote, mental illness, if there are signs of depression, if there are signs of extreme anxiety, that's something to watch out for," he said. "You look at the individual who isolates a great deal, who doesn't seem to have any human contact or much human contact.”

Burks says seeking help shouldn’t have a negative stigma, in fact, it’s quite the opposite.

“A lot of people think if you go to a counselor, if you go to a psychologist or a psychiatrist, you're crazy. No, you're not, you're actually sane. It's the crazy people who don't think they have a problem,” Burks said.

Burks believes isolation can be what drives someone towards a radical community, such as the message boards on which the suspected El Paso shooter posted his manifesto.

"If I don't feel like I fit into the mainstream of the world, then I'm going to find an area that I feel that I do fit in with. And then I'm going to become a part of that culture. And those subcultures are what we're seeing rise to the top, because you're seeing one person who is responsible for this," Burks explained. "But as they've shown the past couple of days, with looking at these individuals who committed these heinous acts, they've been involved with other groups, they've been involved with other individuals who have kind of nurtured this type of attitude."

Burks says family, neighbors, and community members can work to prevent an isolated person from spiraling into a dark place.

“The best thing to do is to exhibit love and love and acceptance for that individual and ask them, you know, what are you dealing with?” Burks said.

As for parents, Burks advises paying close attention to a child’s behavior.

"If you have a child that's isolating, find out why, we have to pay attention to what our children are doing," Burks said. "We look at the teen years, and the tendency is to isolate to go to the room to be by themselves, don't just write this stuff off to normal teenage behavior. Take a look at it.”

All in all, Burks says it really does take a village.

"It takes the entire population, it takes a neighborhood, it takes a family to watch out for the individual members, not to become suspicious and not to just report Helter Skelter, but to be able to say we see something that might be a little bit difficult to deal with,” Burks said.