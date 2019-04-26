GLADEWATER, Texas — Several residents who live in the Redrock community in Gladewater reached out to CBS19 for help with a longstanding struggle they experienced for decades, with Union Pacific trains that would park at a main crossing for hours, sometimes days.

Since the first report, those same residents say they have noticed a change for the better.

"They were really appreciative that somebody was concerned about the issue and willing to do something about it," Saint James Baptist Church Deacon, Robert Green, said. "This has been going on for a while and they really felt like that they didn’t have a voice or there wasn’t anybody concerned."

Green says since the story aired Union Pacific installed and activated an air system that allows the trains to reconnect quicker after separating to allow cars to pass through the crossing.

"I really want to thank CBS19 because since it first aired, it seems like the situation has gotten much better," Green said. "In fact, since that time it’s only been blocked maybe a couple of times and it’s really just been for a short period of time."

Mayor J.D. Shipp has also noticed the progress. Mayor Shipp says he was aware of the problem the residents were having last fall.

"This issue came about during our town hall meeting at Saint James," Mayor Shipp said. "The council drafted a letter to some state officials and entities such as Union Pacific asking for help. Jay Dean's office was very responsive."

Mayor Shipp says it appeared back then, they would have seen some improvement.

"We had a meeting with Union Pacific that we thought went well, but two weeks after that meeting it led to the incident which you reported on in your first report," Mayor Shipp said. "So, now here we are going to the federal level to try to seek help with this issue."

The incident involved a Union Pacific train that sat for a full day blocking the crossing at Gregory Lane and Commerce. It caused residents to reach their boiling point.

"The community sometimes ask, 'well why don't you ticket Union Pacific?' Well, the problem is if we begin a policy of ticketing Union Pacific, we're changing the discussion," Mayor Shipp said. "Because then it’ll be Union Pacific trying to justify why the tracks were blocked instead of unblocking the tracks or a solution to unblocking the tracks. And so, that’s why we’re going the route we are at the federal level.”

Mayor Shipp says he is working with the team of Congressman Louie Gohmert to bring the problem to the attention of agencies that could bring about a more permanent change.

"We will be filing a complaint with the Federal Railroad Administration and the Department of Transportation," Mayor Shipp said. "It’s a complaint with solutions presented. We’re going to ask that the double tracks be relocated further west or an additional crossing be placed in east of the Gladecreek Bridge."

In a statement, Senior Director of Corporate Communications and Media Relations at Union Pacific, Kristen South, said the following:

"Our employees live and work in the community and it's important that we are good neighbors. I'm pleased to hear the instances of blocked crossings have decreased and I, again, encourage anyone who experiences an issue to call our 24/7 Response Management Communications Center."

“This is a process that will not be an overnight process," Mayor Shipp said. "So, we do have to be patient and follow the process through, but I will say this is the furthest we’ve ever gone to address this issue. So we are working for our residents to correct this issue.”



Mayor Shipp says after the complaint is filed, the Federal Railroad Administration has 45-60 days to respond.

"One of the biggest things I've heard is how big the railroad is and you can't win against the railroad," Green said. "You need to be outspoken and don't just sit back and think that nothing can be done."