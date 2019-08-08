AUSTIN, Texas — Bulletproof backpacks are a hot topic after recent mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

But, before you go shopping for one, folks with Parco Protective Backpacks want to make sure it's the right fit.

"Be a conscious buyer," said Josh Daspit, CEO of Parco Protective Backpacks. "Know what you're looking for. Be sure to choose the right type of panel. There are different grades or levels of panels. At minimum, you should look for a Level 3A protective panel."

Daspit said he started the company because he wants people to feel safe.

"It really started out of frustration that these events were happening," he said. "Our family was thinking, 'Gosh what do we do?' I mean, if we are in that situation, if our children and loved ones are in that situation, how do you protect yourself, what do you do?"

He said you should also make sure you can take out the panel to check the expiration date. The reason is that the material on the panels expires after about five years.

Daspit hopes you never have to use the bag as a shield, but knows it'll help people feel safe.

"It's almost a double-edged sword," he said. "When these types of things happen, there is increased demand, but our thought is, if we can get our product out to save more people, then we're going to do what we can to try to do that."

One consumer and employee of Parco Protective Backpacks said using the backpack gives him peace of mind.

"In light of all the recent events that have happened over the past two years, over the past decade, it is definitely comforting to have some added layer of protective," said Marlon Carter, Parco employee and backpack owner. "So, yeah, definitely makes me feel slightly more at ease when traveling."

He said if you're going to buy a backpack, make sure its a good one.

"Why not have that extra layer of protection, with something that could potentially fight off a dangerous situation," said Carter.

You'll find the backpacks at major retailers like Office Max and Walmart.

The range of price for the backpacks is between $200 to $300. If you want to learn more about Parco Protective Backpacks, you can check it out on their website.

