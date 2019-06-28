TYLER, Texas — After more than 10 years as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, and deployments in Panama and Operation Desert Shield, Michael Roark’s body has seen plenty of wear and tear.

"My knees, my ankle, my hip, my hearing, my back is still messed up from military," Roark said.

Roark has also experienced pain that you cannot see.

"I have to deal with flashbacks and my nightmares can get fairly physical, which something my wife has to deal with," Roark said.

Roark is not alone in his experiences with post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, about 15% of Vietnam veterans and nearly 14% of veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan have PTSD.

Roark says the number one thing to do if you are suffering from PTSD, is to seek help. Talking to someone about the problem needs to be a priority.

"There are some who have the mentality that, 'I don't need help I'm fine,'" said Roark. "And others who have a mentality of, 'well, everybody's going to look at me, like I'm a wuss,' If I go get help. It's a sign of weakness, and all that kind of stuff, which is bunk."

Roark says in addition to group therapy, the largest difference maker for him has been his service dog, Cooper.

"He basically saved my life," Roark explained. "Before I had him, I would go to the mall only if I absolutely had to. And then I'd just go in whatever store I needed and get out. And then I'd be covered in sweat the whole time. Thanks to him though, I can get out now, I can at least go to like the big training sessions we used to have and be in a room with five 600 people."

If someone you know has PTSD, there are a few things you should be aware of.

"Coming up behind, basically invading personal space is a big no-no, accepting the fact that they're gonna be hyper-vigilant," Roark said. "The number one thing I think that they need to know is being aware of it and understanding sometimes some of the things that veterans with PTSD do is nothing personal. And they really don't have any control over it."

With an estimated 17,000 veterans in Smith County alone, Roark says East Texans need to be aware of members in the community with PTSD.

"They just need to learn, you know, that there are veterans out there that do have PTSD and it can manifest itself in different ways, depending on the veteran," Roark said. "Learning also, that you got to be patient with it."

HOW COMMON IS PTSD IN VETERANS?

According to the VA, the number of veterans with PTSD varies by service area:

Operations Iraqi Freedom (OIF) and Enduring Freedom (OEF): About 11-20 out of every 100 veterans (or between 11-20%) who served in OIF or OEF have PTSD in a given year.

About 11-20 out of every 100 veterans (or between 11-20%) who served in OIF or OEF have PTSD in a given year. Gulf War (Desert Storm): About 12 out of every 100 Gulf War veterans (or 12%) have PTSD in a given year.

About 12 out of every 100 Gulf War veterans (or 12%) have PTSD in a given year. Vietnam War: About 15 out of every 100 Vietnam veterans (or 15%) were currently diagnosed with PTSD at the time of the most recent study in the late 1980s, the National Vietnam Veterans Readjustment Study (NVVRS). It is estimated that about 30 out of every 100 (or 30%) of Vietnam Veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime.

In 2016, 530 veterans committed suicide in Texas, according to the most recent data released by the VA.

The National Suicide Hotline has a specific area that focuses solely on veterans. Click here for more information.