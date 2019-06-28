TYLER, Texas — After ten and a half years as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army, and deployments in Panama and Operation Desert Shield, Michael Roark’s body has seen plenty of wear and tear.

"My knees, my ankle, my hip, my hearing, my back is still messed up from military," Roark said.

Roark has also experienced pain that you cannot see.

"I have to deal with flashbacks and my nightmares can get fairly physical, which something my wife has to deal with," Roark said.

Michael Roark is not alone in his experiences with posttraumatic stress disorder. According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, about 15% of Vietnam veterans and nearly 14% of veterans from Iraq and Afghanistan have post-traumatic stress disorder.

Roark says the number one thing to do if you are suffering from PTSD, is to seek help. Talking to someone about the problem needs to be a priority.

"There are some who have the mentality that, 'I don't need help I'm fine.' And others who have a mentality of, 'well, everybody's going to look at me, like I'm a wuss,'" Roark said. "If I go get help. It's a sign of weakness, and all that kind of stuff, which is bunk."

Roark says in addition to group therapy, the largest difference maker for him has been his service dog, Cooper.

"He basically saved my life. Before I had him, I would go to the mall only if I absolutely had to. And then I'd just go in whatever store I needed and get out. And then I'd be covered in sweat the whole time," Roark explained. "Thanks to him though, I can get out now, I can at least go to like the big training sessions we used to have and be in a room with five 600 people."

If someone you know has PTSD, there are a few things you should know.

"Coming up behind, basically invading personal space is a big no-no, accepting the fact that they're gonna be hyper-vigilant. The number one thing I think that they need to know is being aware of it and understanding sometimes some of the things that veterans with PTSD do is nothing personal. And they really don't have any control over it," Roark said.

With an estimated 17,000 veterans in Smith County alone, Roark says East Texans need to be aware of members in the community with PTSD.

"They just need to learn, you know, that there are veterans out there that do have PTSD and it can manifest itself in different ways, depending on the veteran," Roark said. "Learning also, that you got to be patient with it."