TYLER, Texas — Public records and former employees describe challenges at Meals on Wheels East Texas related to administration and finances at the organization that serves hot meals to homebound seniors in six of the region's counties.

The nonprofit organization is alleged to be behind on some of its bills, has lost more than a dozen employees in less than a year, and public records describe an incident in which a supervisor for an employee who quit publicly asked the Tyler Police Department to go to the employee’s home.

The information comes to light after its funding agency, East Texas Council of Governments-Area Agency on Aging, said it was monitoring the organization for significant turnover, and required the organization's board of directors to remove the CEO from the dual position of board chair in order to keep its funding contract.

