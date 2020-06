Rains ISD will suspend all athletic activity and will extend a previously planned closure for the holiday week after a student’s parent tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, a student attending strength and conditioning workouts has had a parent test positive for COVID-19.

The student is self-isolating and has not experienced any symptoms.