GLADEWATER, Texas — The "Mack Truck" is headed to the east coast!

Gladewater native and Texas A&M defensive tackle Daylon Mack was plucked by the Baltimore Ravens in the 5th round (160th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

In high school, Mack played under the direction of John Berry at Gladewater High School. He was selected as an Under Armour All-American as a senior after a season that saw the star player record 78 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles. He also batted down two passes and blocked a pair of kicks. On the offensive side of the ball, he rushed for 262 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The former 5-star prospect chose Texas A&M over LSU, TCU and Texas.

As a true freshman in College Station, Mack playing in all 13 games as a key reserve. He recorded 32 tackles (9.5 for loss).

In his sophomore season, Mack racked up 25 stops (2.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks.

Though his total tackles (19) dropped as a junior in 2017, Mack got his first collegiate start and had five tackles for loss and a sack on the season.

Coaches inserted Mack in the starting lineup for all 13 games of his senior season and he delivered with 32 tackles (10 for loss), 5.5 sacks and a blocked kick.

Mack, who analysts compared to DT free agent Dan Williams, earned a draft grade of 5.40 (a chance to become an NFL backup or special teams potential).