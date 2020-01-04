The number of COVID-19 cases in East Texas continues to rise and so far there are no reported recoveries.

The first confirmed case was announced in Gregg County around early to mid-March.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) people with mild cases take around two weeks to recover. More severe cases can last up to six weeks.

The CDC provides two guidelines for testing after a 14-day quarantine.

One is for those who were tested for the virus. Those patients must have these three things to be able to leave home:

-No fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medicine

-Other symptoms improved

-Two negative tests results for COVID19 in a row, 24 hours apart

The other method is for those who were not tested for COVID-19 but showed the symptoms and self-isolated. Those cases must have these three things:

-No fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever reducing medicine

-Other symptoms improved

-Seven days since the person felt sick

The CDC says following these recommendations will prevent most, but may not prevent all instances of spreading the coronavirus.

No matter which type of patient someone is with COVID-19, people should follow the guidance of their healthcare provider and local health department.

If you’ve been diagnosed or have recovered from COVID-19 and want to share your experience, let us know.

You can call us at 903-600-2600 or email us at news@cbs19.tv.