11-year-old accused of shooting 2 teens after fight at Pop Warner football practice

The child is allegedly now facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

APOPKA, Fla. — An 11-year-old got a gun from a car and shot two teens following a fight that started during a Pop Warner football practice in Central Florida, police said.

The child fired one shot on Monday night, hitting one of the teens in the arm and the other in the torso, Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said during a news conference.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. and officers arrived at the scene about four minutes later, McKinley said.

WKMG-TV explains the shooting was caught on video that hasn't been released yet.

They took the gun from the 11-year-old and he was detained. He's now reportedly facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

The injured teens were taken to a hospital for treatment and were both said to be OK Monday night, the police chief explained.

“It’s unbelievable that young kids, out here to play football and have a good time, would get into an altercation,” McKinley said. “Plenty of adults around. In my day, we would have run and talked to our parents about it and let our parents handle it.”

McKinley did not say what the fight was about. An investigation is underway. No additional details about the shooting were released.

He said there were lots of parents and children at the practice, and additional adults and children were at a nearby soccer practice. No one else was hurt.

Apopka is about 20 miles northwest of Orlando.