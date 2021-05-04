Arkansas lawmakers override Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto on transgender youth treatment ban

Arkansas lawmakers have made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UPDATE 4/6/2021 - Arkansas lawmakers have made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth, enacting the prohibition over the governor's objections.

The majority-Republican Legislature on Tuesday voted to override Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto.

The measure prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

Opponents have vowed to sue to block the measure before it takes effect this summer.

Hutchinson had said the ban went too far.

4/5/2021 - Arkansas' governor has vetoed legislation that would have made his state the first to ban gender confirming treatments for transgender youth.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday rejected the measure that prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment or surgery to minors, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment.

The move followed pleas from pediatricians, social workers and the parents of trans youth.

The bill was among several targeting transgender people that have easily advanced in Arkansas.

Hutchinson's veto can be overridden by a simple majority of the Legislature.