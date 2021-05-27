Coast Guard: 2 dead, possible 10 missing after boat overturns in Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. — Officials say two people are dead and a possible 10 others are missing after their boat overturned near the Florida Keys.
The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a location several miles off Key West around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Officials say crews rescued eight people and pulled two bodies from the water. Two Coast Guard cutters and several small boats continued to search the area Thursday evening for the missing passengers.
There was no immediate sign of the overturned boat.
Officials didn’t immediately know what type of boat the people had been traveling in or where they had come from.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?
- Tampa company helps first-time offenders get back on track
- IKEA recalls bowls, plates and mugs due to burn hazard
- Federal unemployment ending in one month: Unemployed Floridians can get more help
- 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' author Eric Carle dies at 91
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter