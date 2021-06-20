Reports: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after being hit by truck at South Florida Pride parade

The mayor claims the crash was intentional, but a city commissioner says it appears to be an accident.

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — One person is dead and at least 2 people were taken to the hospital after they were hit by a truck Saturday at a Pride parade in South Florida, according to multiple reports.

WSVN reports it happened at the start of the Stonewall Pride Parade in Wilton Manors near Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told WSVN the driver responsible for the crash has been caught.

According to NBC 6, the mayor, who was there, described the event as a "terrorist attack on the LGBTQ community." However, Wilton Manors commissioner Chris Caputo says it "seems increasingly probable it was an accident."

According to CBS Miami, an official told a reporter the driver told police that his "foot was stuck between the gas pedal and the brake causing him to lose control of the truck."

#UPDATE: The official said the driver told police that his foot was stuck between the gas pedal and the brake causing him to lose control of the truck. https://t.co/J2KCogEYds https://t.co/NLfw4E8DoN — CBS4 Miami (@CBSMiami) June 20, 2021

A reporter with NBC 6 tweeted video of the man he says was driving the truck that crashed into people.

#NEW @NBC6 Video of a man under arrest after a pickup truck crashed into crowd at Wilton Manors Pride parade.



To recap:



At least three people were hurt, one died. The parade and festival has been canceled.



We are waiting on a briefing from police. pic.twitter.com/8XNz1IV3sL — Carlos Suarez (@CarlosNBC6) June 20, 2021

Wilton Manors Police confirmed on Twitter that the rest of Saturday's Stonewall Pride parade has been canceled, but the rest of the Pride festival's events will continue. And, there is no danger to the public.

Photos and video from the scene showed Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in tears while in a convertible at the parade. A spokesperson for Wasserman Schultz did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

“We were at the start of the parade, right in front of Fort Lauderdale High School,” spectator Christina Currie told the South Florida SunSentinel. “All of a sudden there was a loud revving of a truck and a crash through a fence. ... It was definitely an intentional act right across the lanes of traffic.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Due to a tragic event, the Stonewall Pride Parade has been cancelled but the festival events will continue.

*THERE IS NO DANGER TO THE PUBLIC.* https://t.co/als3T0MG4m — wmpd411 (@WMPD411) June 20, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.