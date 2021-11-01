Manatee found with 'Trump' scraped onto back, federal authorities investigating

The manatee was discovered over the weekend in the Blue Hole on Homosassa River, the Citrus County Chronicle reported.

Federal officials are investigating an incident involving a manatee with the word "Trump" scraped onto its back.

Hailey Warrington told First Coast News' sister station, 10 News in Tampa, that the animal was sleeping when they found it during a manatee swim tour.

"This was uncharacteristic for our area," Warrington said. "As a tour guide, I was distraught, just as much if not more than the manatee was."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service told the Chronicle that this incident is classified as "harassment of a manatee," which is protected by the Endangered Species Act. It is a federal crime punishable by a $50,000 fine and/or up-to one year in federal prison.

The Fish and Wildlife Service is asking for anyone with information to call 888-404-3922.