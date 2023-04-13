"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," police said in an update.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Former Nickelodeon actor Drake Bell was found safe hours after being reported missing and endangered Thursday morning in Daytona Beach, according to the police department.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," police said in an update.

The 36-year-old Bell, whose first name is Jared, was initially reported last seen around 9 p.m. on Wednesday traveling in a 2022 grey BMW, the Daytona Police wrote in a statement.

The former Nickelodeon actor, a star on the hit TV series "Drake and Josh," pleaded guilty in 2021 to a felony charge of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles.