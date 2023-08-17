Airline pilot dies during flight from Florida, reports say

LATAM Airlines said the pilot had been with the company for 25 years.

MIAMI — An airline pilot died on Monday after suffering a medical emergency in the middle of a flight from Florida, according to multiple reports.

LATAM Airlines flight LA505 was heading from Miami to Santiago, Chile when one of three members of the crew in command needed medical attention, the airline wrote in a statement to CBS News.

The flight was diverted to Tocumen International Airport in Panama where the pilot received further medical assistance but ultimately passed away, the news outlet reports.

LATAM Airlines did not release the name of the pilot but said he had been with the company for 25 years.