Woman sues Disney on claims of 'painful wedgie' from Typhoon Lagoon waterpark slide

While going down the slide, the impacts caused the woman's swimsuit to be “painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her."

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A lawsuit was filed against Walk Disney Parks and Resorts by a woman claiming she was left with serious injuries after suffering a "painful wedgie" from a Typhoon Lagoon waterslide years ago, multiple media outlets report.

WKMG-TV explains court records show the woman visited the park back in October 2019 for her birthday. She reportedly ended up deciding to ride The Humunga Kowabunga — which is a high-speed waterslide with a five-story drop.

The woman got in while crossing her legs as instructed by a worker but was "slammed downward against the slide" while going down, the lawsuit allegedly claims.

While going down the slide, the impacts caused the woman's swimsuit to be “painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her," WKMG-TV explains.

According to WESH, the woman immediately began to bleed after the incident. An ambulance then took her to this hospital.

The lawsuit reportedly claimed the woman went to a specialist and she was found to have "suffered severe and permanent bodily injury" and "damage to her internal organs."