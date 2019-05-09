Changes keep coming to the Rellis Campus, and Wednesday's ribbon cutting marked a celebration of an even closer bond to A&M Transportation Institute.

TTI opened it's new headquarters at Rellis, and before Wednesday their researchers were scattered across A&M's campuses.

Now, they can all collaborate in one building.

A&M Chancellor John Sharp said the research that TTI has done and continues to do has saved lives on Texas roads, and now “their technology and transportation will be used by the army futures command,” he said.

Gregory Winfree the Agency Director for TTI said “this will be a tremendous economic driver for this side of Bryan... so as private organizations, the military and others start to realize the resource Rellis is for their development efforts, you’ll see their partners wanting to co-locate out here.”

Some of those development efforts were put on display after the ribbon cutting with an autonomous shuttle available for attendees to test ride.

The slow moving driverless shuttle was out for test runs this afternoon, and it’s handled using an X-box remote.

It will be driving around campus for the next several weeks all in conjunction with TTI's larger mission of safety on Texas roads.

“The future is in vehicles that don’t crash or we significantly reduce the crash numbers to get towards zero deaths. That’s the goal. Zero deaths on Texas roadways by 2050. And we are a full partner in achieving that reality,” Winfree said.