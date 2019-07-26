TYLER, Texas —

Since July 17, CBS19 has spoken to three different renters about repair issues they are facing with at The Village on Broadway, located at 5315 South Broadway Avenue in Tyler.

"My air conditioner hasn't been working, and it's been like 80 degrees in my house," renter Dnaleri Vasquez said.

Vasquez and her roommate were the first to reach out to CBS19 with a list of complaints about their living situation. The top issue being, insufficient air conditioning in their unit and how long it took management to address it. They say it also took a long time to fix a leak on their ceiling.

"When the ceiling was leaking, we had to keep pots and pans underneath the hole in the ceiling to catch all the water. We had towels all around it. I mean it was horrible," Vasquez said.

"We have gone through four maintenance men, so we have not been able to find someone that can or does want to work hard like it takes and do what it takes to get the job done," National Property Management District Manager Christine Lewis said.

Despite lacking consistent maintenance personnel, Lewis says they didn't leave the residents to sweat it out but tried to take the proper steps to fix their problems.

"Downstairs is fine, but it's warmer upstairs. What we've had to do is go in and install portable units and we've installed window units," Lewis said.

Vasquez says the new units were not enough. However, Lewis points to the tenant's lease which states, "air conditioning problems are normally not emergencies."

Other residents, who have asked to remain anonymous, say they complained about mold in their apartments, a lack of hot water and just like Vasquez, poor air conditioning.

"There was mold growing in my roommate's closet because of how long they put it off to get the carpets fixed, to stop the leaking, get everything dried up," Vasquez said.

Vasquez made a report to the Tyler Apartment Association, which Lewis is the president of that association.

Lewis told CBS19 they have given Vasquez and her roommate the option to break their lease without any consequences.