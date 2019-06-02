UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — Representative Jay Dean filed House Bill 1404 on Tuesday to address constituent-driven concerns raised in the months leading up to the 86th Legislative Session in regards to game rooms near schools and churches.

"I want to thank the many constituents, and Sheriff Webb for bringing this issue to my attention," stated Rep. Dean. "Game rooms themselves are not what's at issue, but school children and church-goers should not be needlessly exposed to the activities of these establishments. By empowering the County Commissioners with the local control, I am confident each community will know what's best for them."

According to Rep. Dean, HB 1404 would empower Upshur County to designate the placement of game rooms, their location in relation to schools, places of worship and residential neighborhoods, as well as limit the number of game rooms operating in a specified area of the county.

"The Upshur County Sheriff's Office has been receiving numerous complaints about game rooms, Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said in regards to the filing. "Our intention is to ask for and to give the citizens of Upshur County additional resources to deal with this ongoing problem. I have had numerous conversations with citizens in the county and even school administrators in reference to the increased criminal activity they have seen associated with the increase of Game Rooms in their communities."