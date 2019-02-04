TYLER, Texas — The Alliance of American Football, which is currently in its inaugural season, is suspending all football operations on Tuesday in anticipation of possibly of folding, according to multiple reports.

Pro Football Talk first revealed the news on Tuesday, followed by ESPN.

East Texas players who are currently on AAF rosters include John Tyler's Greg Ward (San Antonio Commanders) and Johnny Manziel (Memphis Express).

An official announcement has not yet been made by the AAF.

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.