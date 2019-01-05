TYLER, Texas — A Tyler man who was more than three times over the legal limit for alcohol has been arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle stemming from a March 4 crash that left a 25-year-old Tyler man dead.

Ethan John Craft, 24, is accused of running a red light in a Jeep Liberty at Loop 323 and Paluxy Drive and crashing into a GMC Yukon driven by Dan Rodela Gonzalez, according to the Texas Peace Officer's Crash Report. The report shows the crash happened about 10:47 p.m.

The Tyler Police Department said a test conducted by medical officials at the hospital showed Craft's blood alcohol content was 0.3. The Texas legal limit is 0.08.

