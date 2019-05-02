PHILADELPHIA — Former Gilmer High School quarterback G.J. Kinne has agreed to become an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The news was first reported by Bruce Feldman of The Atlantic on Monday afternoon.

Kinne has spent the last two years on the coaching staff of Chad Morris at the University of Arkansas, alongside his former GHS head coach Jeff Traylor.

The East Texas native has some history in the "City of Brotherly Love."

In February 2013, Kinne signed with the Eagles, but was released about six months later. However, on October 22, 2013, hew as re-signed due to Michael Vick and Nick Foles sustaining injuries. In May 2015, Kinne converted to wide receiver for Philly, but was waived on August 30, 2015.

An undrafted free agent out of Tulsa, Kinne also saw stints with the New York Jets, the Canadian Football League, the United Football League and the Arena League.

Kinne played his senior season of high school ball at Gilmer after spending his freshman, sophomore and junior years at Canton, leading his teams to a 38-9 record. He was an All-American quarterback at Gilmer and a two-time Class 3A Offensive Player of the Year. He finished his high school career ranking third in Texas high school history in passing yards (11,695) and second in touchdown passes (130). He also rushed for 3,327 yards and 48 scores in four seasons. He finished his prep career by throwing 217 consecutive passes without an interception, while also completing at least four touchdown passes in eight of 11 games.